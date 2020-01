This coming fight weekend features a series of events in all disciplines of combat sports. The event schedule for January 24-25 includes boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts held in various countries, including Argentina, Germany, Italy, Nicaragua, USA and other.

Among the bouts, Julia Budd defends her featherweight title against Cris Cyborg in the headliner of Bellator 238. Curtis Blaydes and Junior Dos Santos battle it out in the main event of UFC Raleigh. Danny Garcia and Ivan Redkach square off in WBC welterweight title eliminator. Muay Thai star Saenchai meets Shan Cangelosi in the rematch. The World Kickboxing Network hosts two national championship events in Italy and Slovakia.

Boxing

Kevin Luis Munoz vs. Ramon Averanga

Title: vacant South American super flyweight

Date: January 24, 2020

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Venue: Club Sportivo America

Broadcast: TyC Sports

Francesco Cataldo vs. Francesco Versaci

Title: vacant Italian cruiserweight

Date: January 24, 2020

Location: Pomezia, Lazio, Italy

Venue: Palalavinum

Ravshanbek Umurzakov vs. Esneiker Correa

Date: January 24, 2020

Location: Ekaterinburg, Russia

Venue: RCC Boxing Academy

Milans Volkovs vs. Michal Banbula

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Riga, Latvia

Venue: FIRST Night Club

Diyab Simon Dabschah vs. Diego Diaz Gallardo

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Landau, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany

Venue: Kino

Giovanni Gutierrez vs. Manuel Gonzalez

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Tipitapa, Nicaragua

Venue: Cancha Municipal

Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Venue: Barclays Center

Broadcast: Showtime

Caleb Truax vs. David Basajjamivule

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Venue: Convention Center

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Maximiliano Ricardo Veron

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Montreal, Canada

Venue: Montreal Casino

Kickboxing

Saenchai vs. Shan Cangelosi 2

Event: Thai Boxe Mania 2020 – Yokkao 46

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Turin, Italy

Venue: PalaRuffini

Kristian Nguyen vs. Peter Lepis

Title: WKN Slovakian super lightweight

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia

Venue: Sportova Hala Povazska Bystrica

Alessio Corona vs. Vladimiro Laghi

Title: WKN Italian welterweight

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Sinnai, Sardinia, Italy

Venue: Palazzetto Via Olimpia

MMA

Charles Cheeks III vs. Matt Bessette

Event: CES 60

Date: January 24, 2020

Location: Lincoln, Rhode Island, USA

Venue: Twin River Casino

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

Title: Bellator women’s featherweight

Event: Bellator 238

Date: January 25, 2020

Location: Inglewood, California, USA

Venue: The Forum

Broadcast: DAZN

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 24

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Raleigh, North Carolina, United States

Venue: PNC Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Gunduz Nabiev vs. Seyed Saber Mirghanbarian

Event: AFC: Grand Prix

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Baku, Azerbaijan

Venue: TT Arena

Paris Meeky vs. Rachel Martinez

Event: Total Fight Challenge

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Bedford Park Swanson Center

Venue: Bedford Park, Illinois, USA

Toney Canales vs. Tyler Listi

Event: WFC 121

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Venue: Fillmore New Orleans

Craig Eckelberg vs. Cameron VanCamp

Title: Chosen Few FC catchweight

Event: Chosen Few FC 18

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Venue: Monona Terrace

Robbie Ring vs. Michael Valladeras

Title: SCMMA featherweight

Event: Showcase MMA 11

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Johnson City, Tennessee, USA

Venue: Holiday Inn Convention Center

Levi Mowles vs. Carlos Vera

Title: Atlas Fights bantamweight

Event: Atlas Fights 38

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Marksville, Louisiana, United States

Venue: Paragon Casino & Resort

Rene Pessoa vs. Adriano Balby

Title: SFT welterweight

Event: SFT 20

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Venue: Clube Atletico Juventus

Josh Blyden vs. Kongo Bakatukanda

Title: NFC featherweight

Event: NFC 123

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Venue: District Atlanta

Kin Moy vs. Tateki Matsuda

Event: Cage Titans 47

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA

Venue: Plymouth Memorial Hall

Adrian Perez vs. Sean Hotusing

Title: PFL welterweight

Event: Premier Fight League 25

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Miami, Florida, USA

Venue: Champions Florida Sport Bar & Complex

Bethany Meija vs. Cyia Oliver

Event: Pyramid vs. Walkout FC

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Rogers, Arkansas, USA

Venue: John Q. Hammond Center

Jimmy Sandlin vs. Ravon Baxter

Event: Premier MMA Championship 14

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Covington, Kentucky, USA

Venue: Hits Entertainment Complex

Chris Curtis vs. Darren Smith Jr.

Title: ZP Welterweight

Event: Fight Night 12

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Venue: Enmax Centre

Issei Moriyama vs. Takahiro Kato

Event: SWAT! 171

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Shinjuku FACE