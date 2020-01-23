WBO welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford wants to square off against the former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Furthermore “Bud” is looking face “The Notorious” twice. The first encounter would be an MMA fight inside the cage, while the second bout would be a boxing match inside the squared circle.

“You’ve got an elite boxer in Terence Crawford fighting an elite MMA guy in Conor McGregor under MMA rules. You don’t think that would be interesting and something the public would want to see? I think it’s very realistic,” Crawford’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank told ESPN.

Whenever they are ready, we are ready. We’d do the MMA fight first if that’s what they want.”

Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KO) was last seen in action mid December 2019 when he stopped Egidijus Kavaliauskas in the ninth round to retain his WBO Welterweight title.

“I’m a fighter first. As a fighter, I would entertain it,” Crawford told ESPN. “I just have to have the proper time to prepare myself. It would be a little more than boxing training. I haven’t been in that [wrestling] environment in a long time, but most definitely I feel I can compete with anyone given the proper time to train on the MMA side, being that I have a wrestling background.”

“McGregor would have to worry about my stand-up game as well. It would be interesting. He’s got good kicks and he’s strong. I’d have to prepare myself for those things, but I feel I would be all right.”

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA, 0-1 boxing) returned to MMA last weekend, scoring the 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone. In August 2017 “The Notorious” went up against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, yet was stopped in Round 10.

He has recently expressed an idea to face “Money” for the second time, as well as to take on Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match. Both seem happy to make it happen.