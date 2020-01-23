The next fight of Jorge Masvidal (35-13) now seems to be leaning towards a championship encounter with the current welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman. “Gamebred” would battle Conor McGregor, yet it turned out “The Notorious” didn’t express his interest to take on the “BMF” belt owner in his following outing, after he stopped Donald Cerrone this past weekend.

“He [Conor McGregor] don’t want the fight so I don’t give a f*ck no more,” Jorge Masvidal said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I’m moving on from that fight. This dude didn’t want the fight. I’m not here to bully. I guess it’s Usman’s head. He sealed Usman’s fate now.”

Masvidal would still fight McGregor. Former featherweight and lightweight champion last fought at welterweight, as well as previously hinted he was going after “all belts”.

“That’d be good too, if Conor wanted to do that,” Masvidal said. “One of these two guys is gonna have to scrap with me. I’m leaning right now towards Usman, the way he’s been talking, the sh*t he’s been saying, but if Conor wants it, we’ll get it done. It won’t be hard to get it done but I’m not going to sit here and entertain bullsh*t and stuff, you know? I just want to scrap.”

Kamaru Usman (16-1) was last seen inside the Octagon in December 2019 when he stopped Colby Covington in the fifth round and retained the belt. Post-fight he said he wanted to fight Georges St-Pierre, and as for the next in line to challenge for the title he named Leon Edwards. The latter, however, is scheduled to fight former champion in the division Tyron Woodley in March.

Another thing the reigning welterweight champion said after his win over Covington was “who”, when he was asked if he would fight Masvidal (more on this here).

“These little comments of ‘who,’ I have been doing this for 16 f*cking years. I’m the fighter of the year, in your f*cking weight class and you’re going to be petty and corny ass troll to say who.”

“But this dude ain’t got no personality. He’s got like 17 personalities but not one of them is made for TV, so I want to f*ck his ass up.”