Following the first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 produced last weekend in Las Vegas, the Ultimate Fighting Championship presents UFC Fight Night 166 this coming weekend. MMA event on ESPN+ takes place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on January 26 (AEDT).

The headline-bout is a clash of heavyweights featuring Curtis Blaydes up against Junior dos Santos. The-co-main event is a welterweight encounter between Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa.

Also on the main card Jordan Espinosa faces Alex Perez at flyweight, Hannah Cifers takes on Angela Hill at strawweight, and Jamahal Hill goes up against Darko Stosic at light heavyweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

UFC Raleigh tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.

While those with tickets can witness MMA action at PNC Arena, other MMA fans can watch UFC Raleigh live on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. The date and start time in the United States is set for Saturday, January 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

UFC Fight Night 166 main card start time in Australia converts to Sunday, January 26 at 12pm AEDT. The preliminary card kicks off at 9am AEDT.

UFC Fight Night 166 card

Main Card

Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Welterweight Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa

Flyweight Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

Women’s Strawweight Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

Featherweight Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz

Women’s Flyweight Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

Bantamweight Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

Women’s Bantamweight Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg

Bantamweight Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Featherweight Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr