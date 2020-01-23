Following the first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 produced last weekend in Las Vegas, the Ultimate Fighting Championship presents UFC Fight Night 166 this coming weekend. MMA event on ESPN+ takes place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on January 26 (AEDT).
The headline-bout is a clash of heavyweights featuring Curtis Blaydes up against Junior dos Santos. The-co-main event is a welterweight encounter between Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa.
Also on the main card Jordan Espinosa faces Alex Perez at flyweight, Hannah Cifers takes on Angela Hill at strawweight, and Jamahal Hill goes up against Darko Stosic at light heavyweight. The complete lineup can be found below.
UFC Raleigh tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.
While those with tickets can witness MMA action at PNC Arena, other MMA fans can watch UFC Raleigh live on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. The date and start time in the United States is set for Saturday, January 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
UFC Fight Night 166 main card start time in Australia converts to Sunday, January 26 at 12pm AEDT. The preliminary card kicks off at 9am AEDT.
UFC Fight Night 166 card
Main Card
Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos
Welterweight Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa
Flyweight Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez
Women’s Strawweight Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill
Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic
Preliminary Card
Middleweight Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend
Featherweight Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz
Women’s Flyweight Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova
Bantamweight Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
Women’s Bantamweight Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg
Bantamweight Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely
Featherweight Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr