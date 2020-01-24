The seventh edition of famed Fight Night Saint Tropez is set for August 4, 2020. Following six events produced in 2013-2018 at the Citadel, the next VIP gala takes place at new venue, Polo Club.

The previous events featured the world-class competitors squaring off in a series of kickboxing bouts with the prestigious WKN titles on the line. The upcoming show will follow the concept, yet with an addition of boxing and MMA bouts.

Yohan Lidon, Yoann Kongolo and Jimmy Vienot are expected to participate. Furthermore, the French publication Var-Matin reported that the promoters are looking to feature K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari on the card, as well as to invite UFC star Conor McGregor as a special guest.

?? Fight Night Saint Tropez 7? ? August 4 – @PoloStTropez ?? pic.twitter.com/XzvWpzwWqR — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) January 23, 2020

The previous shows saw the likes of Peter Aerts, Jerome Le Banner, Greg Tony, Tomas Mozny, Stefan Leko, Bob Sapp, among others, battling it out in the ring of Fight Night Saint Tropez. The list of VIP guests included Sylvester Stallone, Mickey Rourke, Bernard Montiel, Vincent Lagaf, Amel Bent, Sophie Tapie and other French and international celebrities.

The matchups and more information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.