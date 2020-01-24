Two-division champion Danny Garcia (35-2, 21 KO) faces Ivan Redkach (23-4-1, 18 KO) in the WBC welterweight title eliminator. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest headlines the fight card live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 26 (AEDT).

In the co-main event former unified champion Jarrett Hurd (23-1, 16 KO) squares off against Francisco Santana (25-7-1, 12 KO) in a ten-round bout at welterweight. In addition, Stephen Fulton (17-0, 8 KO) and Arnold Khegai (16-0-1, 10 KO) meet in a twelve-round WBO super bantamweight title eliminator.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Patrick Harris faces Clay Burns at lightweight, Keeshawn Williams takes on Gaku Takahashi at welterweight, and Lorenzo Simpson and Antonio Louis Hernandez do battle at middleweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

The tickets for Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach are on sale at ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com, as well as at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

How to watch Danny Garcia vs Ivan Redkach live

While those with the tickets will witness the action live at the venue, boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Redkach live on Showtime. The main card start time in the United Sates is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Three bouts featured on the top of Garcia vs Redkach undercard are scheduled for live stream online on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook. The kick off of “Showtime Championship Boxing Countdown” is set for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In Australia the Garcia vs Redkach main card schedule converts to Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1 pm AEDT, following the undercard starting at 11 am AEDT.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show. The full Danny Garcia vs Ivan Redkach fight card can be found below.

Fight Card

Main Card

Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach – welterweight, 12 rounds

Jarrett Hurd vs. Francisco Santana – super welterweight, 10 rounds

Stephen Fulton vs. Arnold Khegai – super bantamweight, 12 rounds

Undercard

Patrick Harris vs. Clay Burns – lightweight, 8 rounds

Keeshawn Williams vs. Gaku Takahashi – welterweight, 8 rounds

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez – middleweight, 6 rounds

Kenny Robles vs. Rickey Edwards – super lightweight, 8 rounds

Steven Torres vs. Dakota Witkopf – heavyweight, 4 rounds

Rajon Chance vs. Akihiro Nakamura – super bantamweight, 4 rounds

