Back in November 2019 Conor McGregor Tweeted “145. 155. 170.”, captioning a trio of photos of himself having hands raised. On Friday “The Notorious” received a response from his old foe, the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight classes, winning the belts at featherweight and lightweight. His most recent appearance inside the Octagon was at welterweight.

Overall to date, McGregor fought at welterweight three times. He won two bouts, taking a majority decision against Nate Diaz in August 2016, and the 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone last weekend. He took the titles at 145 and 155 by knockout in the first and second rounds against Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez (respectively).

Prior to the fight against Cerrone, former “Champ-Champ” said he was going after all belts. As understood, this would include the welterweight division. The current champion at 170 is Kamaru Usman (16-1).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor by submission in the fourth round of their lightweight title fight in October 2018, shared the same “145. 155. 170.” message on Friday. Yet, with a different set of photos, which show “The Notorious” being submitted. You can see it for yourself below.

McGregor’s defeat at featherweight goes back to June 2008, when he was submitted in the first round by Artemij Sitenkov. At 155 he lost against Nurmagomedov in October 2018. At 170 he was choked out by Nate Diaz in their first fight in March 2016.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) makes the third defense of his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson (25-3) in the main event of UFC 249 on April 19 (AEDT).

Conor McGregor (22-4) was promised a rematch against “The Eagle” if successful in the fight against Cerrone, which is now history.

Both parties now seem to be interested in the Khabib vs. McGregor rematch. The camp of the current lightweight champion has recently asked for $100 mil to make it happen.