American MMA standout Paige VanZant has been forced to withdraw from her fight against Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia due to arm injury, Combate reported. She was replaced by Canadian Randa Markos, who stepped in to take on the representative of the country-host in a three-round women’s MMA battle at strawweight, the promotion announced on Friday. The event takes place at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil on March 15 (AEDT).

Paige VanZant (8-4) was last seen in action in January 2019 when she submitted Rachael Ostovich in the second round. Before that she suffered a pair of defeats Jessica-Rose Clark and Michelle Waterson.

Amanda Ribas (8-1) won three bouts in a row, including two wins in the UFC. In October last year she scored a unanimous decision against Mackenzie Dern. In June she made her successful debut by submission in the second round against Emily Whitmire.

Randa Markos (10-7) won her previous bout last October by split decision against Ashley Yoder. Prior to that she dropped a unanimous decision against Claudia Gadelha.

In the main event of UFC Brasilia Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira square off at lightweight.