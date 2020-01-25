Bellator 238 takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, USA on January 26 (AEDT). In the main event Julia Budd defends her featherweight title against former UFC champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino. Women’s MMA championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN.

A day before the event the fighters stepped on the scales to make it official. The champion weighed-in at 144.5. The challenger was 143.8.

The co-main event is quarterfinal bout of featherweight World Grand Prix featuring Darrion Caldwell up against Adam Borics. The athletes tipped the scales at 144.6 and 144.9, respectively.

Joshua Jones made the required 160-pound limit, after initially missing weight by 0.3. His opponent in a three-round catchweight bout Brandon Bender showed 159.3.

The full Bellator 238 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 238 live

While those with the tickets will witness the action at the venue, other MMA fans can watch Bellator 238 live on DAZN. The main card date and start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The preliminary card is available on Bellator.com, DAZN and the Bellator Mobile App, kicking off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

In Australia Bellator 238 main card schedule converts to Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2pm AEDT. The preliminary card stars at 11:30am AEDT.

You can watch the official weigh-in for Bellator 238 live stream online below.

Fight Card

Main Card

Julia Budd (144.5) vs. Cris “Cyborg” Justino (143.8)

Darrion Caldwell (144.6) vs. Adam Borics (144.9)

Henry Corrales (145.3) vs. Juan Archuleta (145.5)

Sergio Pettis (135) vs. Alfred Khashakyan (135.9)

Raymond Daniels (169.8) vs. Jason King (169.7)

Ava Knight (114.5) vs. Emilee Gettys (115.2)

Preliminary Card

Aaron Pico (145.8) vs. Daniel Carey (144.9)

A.J. Agazarm (145.4) vs. Adel Altamimi (146)

Jay-Jay Wilson (146) vs. Mario Navarro (146)

David Pacheco (170.8) vs. Miguel Jacob Elmokdisi Neto (169.9)

Anthony Taylor (154.6) vs. Chris Avila (156)

Curtis Millender (178.8) vs. Moses Murrietta (179.5)

Brandon Bender (159.3) vs. Joshua Jones (160*)

Ricardo Seixas (155.6) vs. Dominic Clark (155.1)

Tony Bartovich (144.5) vs. Jarett Conner (146)

*Jones first came in 0.3 pounds over weight. He made weight on the following attempt.