Danny Garcia and Ivan Redkach square off in WBC welterweight title eliminator at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 26 (AEDT). The contest headlines the fight card live on Showtime.

At day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Ivan Redkach came in at 146.75. Danny Garcia showed 147. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event Francisco Santana takes on Jarrett Hurd in a ten-round bout at super welterweight. The competitors showed 155 and 154.5, respectively.

In addition, Stephen Fulton showed 122 for his twelve-round WBO super bantamweight title eliminator bout against Arnold Khegai, who was 121.75.

Garcia vs Redkach undercard comprises six bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Garcia vs Redkach live

Boxing fans can watch Danny Garcia vs Ivan Redkach live on Showtime. The main card start time in the US is set for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Three Garcia vs Redkach undercard bouts are scheduled for live stream online on Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page. The “Showtime Championship Boxing Countdown” starts at at 7 pmET / 4pm PT.

The Garcia vs Redkach main card schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1pm AEDT. The undercard kicks off at 11am AEDT.

Fight Card

Main Card

Danny Garcia (147) vs. Ivan Redkach (146.75)

Jarrett Hurd (154.5) vs. Francisco Santana (155)

Stephen Fulton (122) vs. Arnold Khegai (121.75)

Undercard

Patrick Harris vs. Clay Burns

Keeshawn Williams vs. Gaku Takahashi

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez

Kenny Robles vs. Rickey Edwards

Steven Torres vs. Dakota Witkopf

Rajon Chance vs. Akihiro Nakamura