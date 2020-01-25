UFC Fight Night 166 takes place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on January 26 (AEDT). MMA events is headlined by a five-round heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Junior Dos Santos. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales, showing 248 and 247, respectively.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Rafael Dos Anjos and Michael Chisa. The competitors weighed in at 170 and 170.5.

The full UFC Raleigh card and weigh-in results can be found below.

How to watch UFC Raleigh live

MMA fans can watch UFC Raleigh live stream on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. The main card date and time in the US is set for Saturday, January 25 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Raleigh main card start time converts to Sunday, January 26 at 12 pm AEDT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 9 am AEDT.

Fight Card

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (248) vs. Junior Dos Santos (247)

Rafael Dos Anjos (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (205)

Preliminary Card

Bevon Lewis (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (185)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Nik Lentz (146)

Justine Kish (126) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

Montel Jackson (135.5) vs. Felipe Colares (135)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135)

Herbert Burns (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)