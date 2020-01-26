Bellator 238 features Julia Budd in defense of her featherweight title against former UFC and Strikeforce champion Cris Cyborg Justino. Women’s MMA championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN. The event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, USA on January 26 (AEDT).

In the co-main event Darrion Caldwell and Adam Borics square off in the quarterfinal of featherweight World Grand Prix. Also on the main card Henry Corrales faces Juan Archuleta, Sergio Pettis takes on Alfred Khashakyan, Raymond Daniels goes up against Jason King, and Ava Knight meets Emilee Gettys.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 238 Budd vs Cyborg main card live on DAZN. The date and start time in Australia is set for Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card stars at 11:30 am AEDT on Bellator.com, DAZN and the Bellator Mobile App. The live stream online is also available via the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

Watch Bellator 238 live stream online (preliminary card)

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results are here). Stay tuned with live results and updates (below).

Results

Main Card

Cris Cyborg Justino def. Julia Budd by TKO (punches, R4 at 1:14)

Darrion Caldwell def. Adam Borics by submission (RNC, R1 at 2:20)

Juan Archuleta def. Henry Corrales by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sergio Pettis def. Alfred Khashakyan by submission (guillotine, R1 at 3:00)

Raymond Daniels def. Jason King by TKO (R1 at 3:07)

Emilee King def. Ava Knight by submission (RNC, R1 at 2:18)

Preliminary Card

Aaron Pico def. Daniel Carey by KO (punches, R2 at 0:15)

AJ Agazarm def. Adel Altamimi by submission (triangle choke, R3 at 1:22)

Jay-Jay Wilson def. Mario Navarro by submission (armbar, R2 at 2:48)

Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Anthony Taylor def. Chris Avila by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Curtis Millender def. Moses Murrietta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Joshua Jones def. Brandin Bender by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark

Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor