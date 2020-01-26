Cris Cyborg made a victorious Bellator MMA debut. Former titleholder in various organizations went up against the defending featherweight champion Julia Budd in the main event of Bellator 238 live on DAZN. The event took place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, USA on January 26 (AEDT).

The scheduled for five rounds women’s MMA championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Cyborg claimed the win as well as the belt by TKO at 1 minute and 14 seconds into the fourth round with punches.



In addition, Cris Cyborg updated her record to 22-2, 1 NC and added the fourth title to her resume. She previously held UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight titles.

Julia Budd drops to 13-3, suffering the first defeat since November 2011 when she was submitted by Ronda Rousey. The loss against Cyborg also snaps her eleven-fight win streak, including three successful title defenses.

In the co-main event of Bellator 238 Darrion Caldwell submitted Adam Borics and advanced to the semi-final of featherweight World Grand Prix, where he faces A.J. McKee.

