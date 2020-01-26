Curtis Blaydes faced Junior Dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166. MMA event on ESPN+ took place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on January 26 (AEDT).

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance. “Razor” Blaydes secured the win by TKO at 1 minute and 6 seconds into the second round.

In addition, Curtis Blaydes updated his record to 13-2, 1 NC, scoring the third straight victory. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos dropped to 21-7, suffering the second defeat in a row.

“I want that title shot,” Curtis Blaydes said in the post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “You know I’m next. I showed you I got the wrestling, I showed you I got the hands. I don’t know what else I gotta do, but I want a title shot. That’s what I want.”

The current UFC heavyweight champion is Stipe Miocic (19-3). In his previous bout in August 2019 he regained the belt by TKO in the fourth-round of the rematch against Daniel Cormier.

The complete UFC Raleigh results can be found here.