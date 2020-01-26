Danny Garcia and Ivan Redkach squared off in WBC welterweight title eliminator. The contest headlined the fight card live on Showtime. The event took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 26.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. In the end the judges’ decision unanimously went in favor of Garcia: 117-111, 117-111, and 118-110. In addition he updated his record to 36-2, 21 KO. Redkach dropped to 23-5-1, 18 KO.

Danny Garcia was expected to face the current WBC welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO), who claimed the belt by split decision against Shawn Porter (30-3-1) in September 2019. In October the champion suffered a car accident and miraculously survived. He was unable to compete in the first part of 2020.

In the post-fight interview inside the ring Garcia said he would fight either Spence or Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO). The latter, the only eight-division world champion boxer, is a current WBA welterweight titleholder.

“Either of those fights I would like to have,” Danny Garcia said. “My style looks great with both fighters.”

Commenting on his win against Redkach, Garcia said “I thought the referee was gonna stop it because I felt like I was punishing him. He’s a tough guy, he hung in there, I wanted to get the KO, but I didn’t get it. I feel like I boxed smart, and I feel like that’s what I needed after this layoff. I really wanted the knockout bad, but I’ll accept this.”

