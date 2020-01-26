Danny Garcia and Ivan Redkach meet in a twelve-round WBC welterweight title eliminator. The contest headlines the fight card live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 26 (AEDT).

Also on the main card Francisco Santana faces Jarrett Hurd in a ten-round super welterweight bout, and Stephen Fulton and Arnold Khegai square off in a twelve-round WBO super bantamweight title eliminator.

Three fights from Garcia vs Redkach undercard are streamed on Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page in terms of “Showtime Championship Boxing Countdown”. Among the bouts, Patrick Harris faces Clay Burns at lightweight, Keeshawn Williams takes on Gaku Takahashi at welterweight, and Lorenzo Simpson and Antonio Louis Hernandez do battle at middleweight.

How to watch Danny Garcia vs Ivan Redkach, start time

Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Redkach live on Showtime. The main card start time in the United States is scheduled for January 25 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Three-fight Garcia vs Redkach undercard is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The Garcia vs Redkach main card schedule in Australia converts to January 26 at 1 pm AEDT. The undercard begins at 11 am AEDT.

Watch Garcia vs Redkach live stream online (undercard)

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (video and results are here). Stay tuned with Garcia vs Redkach results below.

Results

Main Card

Danny Garcia def. Ivan Redkach by unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)

Jarrett Hurd def. Francisco Santana by unanimous decision (97-92, 99-90, 99-90)

Stephen Fulton def. Arnold Khegai by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111)

Undercard

Patrick Harris vs. Clay Burns

Keeshawn Williams def. Gaku Takahashi by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 80-72)

Lorenzo Simpson def. Antonio Louis Hernandez by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55)

Kenny Robles vs. Rickey Edwards

Steven Torres vs. Dakota Witkopf

Rajon Chance vs. Akihiro Nakamura