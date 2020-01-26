Darrion Caldwell and Adam Borics squared off in the quarterfinal bout of Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest served as the co-main event of Bellator 238 fight card live on DAZN. MMA event took place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, USA on January 26 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three-round bout didn’t go the distance. Caldwell submitted Borics at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the first round, securing his spot in the semi-final. In addition, he updated his record to 15-3. Borics suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career and dropped to 14-1.

In his next fight Darrion Caldwell is expected to face undefeated A.J. McKee (16-0). The latter submitted Derek Campos in the third round of their quarterfinal bout, which co-headlined Bellator 236 in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2019.

If this doesn’t get you hyped for @TheWolfMMA vs. @AJMcKee101, I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/SnI4vLqbwo — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 26, 2020

In the main event of Bellator 238 Cris Cyborg dethroned Julia Budd, claiming featherweight title. The complete results from the event can be found here.