Bellator MMA featherweight Darrion Caldwell
Darrion Caldwell victorious | Pic: Supplied/Bellator MMA

Darrion Caldwell and Adam Borics squared off in the quarterfinal bout of Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The contest served as the co-main event of Bellator 238 fight card live on DAZN. MMA event took place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, USA on January 26 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three-round bout didn’t go the distance. Caldwell submitted Borics at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the first round, securing his spot in the semi-final. In addition, he updated his record to 15-3. Borics suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career and dropped to 14-1.

In his next fight Darrion Caldwell is expected to face undefeated A.J. McKee (16-0). The latter submitted Derek Campos in the third round of their quarterfinal bout, which co-headlined Bellator 236 in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2019.

In the main event of Bellator 238 Cris Cyborg dethroned Julia Budd, claiming featherweight title. The complete results from the event can be found here.

