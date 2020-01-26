Ryan Bader is set to make the second defense of his light heavyweight title on May 10 (AEDT). Two-division champion faces Vadim Nemkov in the headliner of Bellator fight card taking place at SAP Center at San Jose. MMA event airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN.

Ryan Bader (25-5, 1 NC) took light heavyweight title by split decision against Phil Davis in June 2017. In the following bout he made his first successful defense by TKO in the second round against Linton Vassell.

After that “Darth” moved up a weight class and won Bellator heavyweight World Grand Prix as well as a vacant belt. He scored the wins against Muhammed Lawal, Matt Mitrione and Fedor Emelianenko.

In his previous bout in September 2019 Ryan Bader retained his heavyweight title in a bout against Cheick Kongo, which ended in No Contest after the latter suffered an accidental eye poke in the first round.

Vadim Nemkov (11-2) is riding the six-fight win streak. He is coming off the win by submission in the second round earned last October against Rafael Carvalho. Prior to that he took a split decision against Phil Davis, following four stoppage victories against Liam McGeary, Philipe Lins, Alison Vicente and Mikolaj Rozanski.

Other bouts for Bellator San Jose are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.