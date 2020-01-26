The famed Muay Thai fighter Saenchai kicked off 2020 with a trip to Italy, where he faced Shan Cangelosi in the rematch. The contest headlined the co-promotion between Thai Boxe Mania 2020 and Yokkao 45-46, taking place at PalaRuffini in Turin on January 25 (Jan. 26 AEDT).

Saenchai and Cangelosi first met in May 2017 at the same venue, (at that time) accommodating Thai Fight Turin. After three rounds the guest from Thailand earned a unanimous decision.

Their second bout saw the same result. The Thai competitor traditionally put on a master class. Yet, the representative of the country-host as well produced several highlight moments, including spinning back kicks.

Ultimately after three rounds of 65 kg Muay Thai battle Saenchai was awarded a unanimous decision. In addition he received Yokkao belt.

The event was streamed on YouTube. The video can be found here.

In his next outing Saenchai is expected to battle it out at Thai Fight Chiang Rai (northern Thailand). The event is held on February 29.