Famed Muay Thai fighter Saenchai and Shan Cangelosi of Italy square off in the rematch. The contest headlines a co-promotion between Thai Boxe Mania 2020 and Yokkao 45-46. The event takes place at PalaRuffini in Turin on January 25 (Jan. 26 AEDT).

Saenchai and Shan Cangelosi first met mid 2017 in a bout, which ended in favor of the Thai competitor, who scored a unanimous decision. Their second fight is set at 65 kg with Yokkao Diamond title on the line.

Muay Thai fans can watch Thai Boxe Mania 2020 – Yokkao 45-46: Saenchai vs. Shan Cangelosi 2 live stream online on the Yokkao channel on YouTube and page on Facebook.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Manachai Yokkaosaenchaigym faces Pasquale Amoruso, Faipha Yokkaosaenchaigym takes on Cristian Faustino, and Jeanne Jacky squares off against Luca Andreani. The complete lineup can be found below.

Thai Boxe Mania 2020 – Yokkao 45-46: Saenchai vs Shan Cangelosi 2

Yokkao 46 fight card

Saenchai Pk Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Shan Cangelosi

Manachai Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Pasquale Amoruso

Faipha Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Cristian Faustino

Jeanne Jacky vs. Luca Andreani

Martin Meoni vs. Filippo Solheid

Riccardo Cristiani vs. Jonathan Astarita

Tiziano Campus vs. Damien Cazambo

Yokkao 45 fight card

Singdam Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Christian Zahe

Yodchai Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Alessandro Sara

Juliette Lacroix Brizon vs. Jleana Valentino

Jose Tuzo vs. Rustam Vyntu

Yao Agbetiafa vs Francesco Laquale

Rovelli Paolo vs. Michele Mastromatteo

Taha El Makarem vs. Ruben Sciortin