Famed Muay Thai fighter Saenchai and Shan Cangelosi of Italy square off in the rematch. The contest headlines a co-promotion between Thai Boxe Mania 2020 and Yokkao 45-46. The event takes place at PalaRuffini in Turin on January 25 (Jan. 26 AEDT).
Saenchai and Shan Cangelosi first met mid 2017 in a bout, which ended in favor of the Thai competitor, who scored a unanimous decision. Their second fight is set at 65 kg with Yokkao Diamond title on the line.
Muay Thai fans can watch Thai Boxe Mania 2020 – Yokkao 45-46: Saenchai vs. Shan Cangelosi 2 live stream online on the Yokkao channel on YouTube and page on Facebook.
Among other bouts featured on the card, Manachai Yokkaosaenchaigym faces Pasquale Amoruso, Faipha Yokkaosaenchaigym takes on Cristian Faustino, and Jeanne Jacky squares off against Luca Andreani. The complete lineup can be found below.
Thai Boxe Mania 2020 – Yokkao 45-46: Saenchai vs Shan Cangelosi 2
Yokkao 46 fight card
Saenchai Pk Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Shan Cangelosi
Manachai Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Pasquale Amoruso
Faipha Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Cristian Faustino
Jeanne Jacky vs. Luca Andreani
Martin Meoni vs. Filippo Solheid
Riccardo Cristiani vs. Jonathan Astarita
Tiziano Campus vs. Damien Cazambo
Yokkao 45 fight card
Singdam Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Christian Zahe
Yodchai Yokkaosaenchaigym vs. Alessandro Sara
Juliette Lacroix Brizon vs. Jleana Valentino
Jose Tuzo vs. Rustam Vyntu
Yao Agbetiafa vs Francesco Laquale
Rovelli Paolo vs. Michele Mastromatteo
Taha El Makarem vs. Ruben Sciortin