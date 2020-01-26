Curtis Blaydes and Junior Dos Santos square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166 live on ESPN+. MMA event takes place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on January 26 (AEDT).

In the co-main event Rafael Dos Anjos and Michael Chisa do battle at welterweight. Also on the main card card Jordan Espinosa faces Alex Perez, Hannah Cifers takes on Angela Hill, and Jamahal Hill goes up against Darko Stosic.

How to watch UFC Raleigh live Australia time (AEDT)

MMA fans can watch UFC Raleigh Blaydes vs Dos Santos live stream on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. The main card date and start time in Australia is set for January 26 at 12pm AEDT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card starting at 9am EDT.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results are here). Stay tuned with UFC Raleigh live results (below).

Live Updates

The heavyweight main event bout between Curtis Blaydes and Junior Dos Santos ended prior to the final horn. Blaydes stopped Dos Santos in the second round with knees and punches.

The co-main event between Rafael Dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa went a full three rounds distance. The latter earned the win by unanimous decision.

Alex Perez submitted Jordan Espinosa in the first round of their flyweight bout. Angela Hill claimed the win via second-round TKO against Hannah Cifers at strawweight.

The first fight on the main card featured Jamahal Hill up against Darko Stosic at light heavyweight. After three rounds Hill earned a unanimous decision to remain undefeated in six professional MMA outings.

On the top of the preliminary card Bevon Lewis scored a unanimous decision against Dequan Townsend at middleweight. Arnold Allen earned a unanimous decision against Nik Lentz after three rounds at featherweight.

Justine Kish scored a three-round unanimous decision against Lucie Pudilova at flyweight. Montel Jackson defeated Felipe Colares by unanimous decision after three rounds at bantamweight. Sara McMann also scored a unanimous decision to come out victorious from her bantamweight bout against Lina Lansberg. Brett Johns submitted between Tony Gravely in the third round of their bantamweight encounter.

Former M-1 Challenge champion Nate Landwehr failed his promotional debut suffering the defeat by knockout against Herbert Burns at 2:43 of the first round, which snapped his seven-fight win streak. The latter made a successful debut, scoring the fourth win in a row.

Fight Results

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes def. Junior Dos Santos by TKO (knees and punches, R2 at 1:06)

Michael Chiesa def. Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa by submission (arm triangle choke, R1 at 2:33)

Angela Hill def. Hannah Cifers by TKO (elbows and punches, R2 at 4:26)

Jamahal Hill def. Darko Stosic by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Preliminary Card

Bevon Lewis def. Dequan Townsend by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Arnold Allen def. Nik Lentz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Justine Kish def. Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Montel Jackson def. Felipe Colares by unanimous decision(30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Sara McMann def. Lina Lansberg by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Brett Johns def. Tony Gravely by submission (RNC, R3 at 2:53)

Herbert Burns def. Nate Landwehr by KO (knee, R1 at 2:43)