NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant (23 August 1978 - 26 January 2020)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was tragically killed when the helicopter went down in Calabasas on January 26 (Jan. 27 AEDT). A total of nine people, a pilot and eight passengers, were on board, and died in the crash, including Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13.

The helicopter was on its way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, TMZ reported.

During his 20-year career Kobe Bryant (23 August 1978 – 26 January 2020, RIP) played in the National Basketball Association with the Los Angeles Lakers, and won five NBA championships. He was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team and 12-time member of the All-Defensive team. He was named the NBA’s MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2008.

The devastating news went over social media. Below is the reaction of some of the members of fighting community, including Dana White, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal.

