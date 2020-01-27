Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was tragically killed when the helicopter went down in Calabasas on January 26 (Jan. 27 AEDT). A total of nine people, a pilot and eight passengers, were on board, and died in the crash, including Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13.

The helicopter was on its way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, TMZ reported.

During his 20-year career Kobe Bryant (23 August 1978 – 26 January 2020, RIP) played in the National Basketball Association with the Los Angeles Lakers, and won five NBA championships. He was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team and 12-time member of the All-Defensive team. He was named the NBA’s MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2008.

The devastating news went over social media. Below is the reaction of some of the members of fighting community, including Dana White, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal.

Horrible!!!! RIP my man ??? pic.twitter.com/anrin1KfWZ — Dana White (@danawhite) January 26, 2020

Just sad man…

Woke up to the news and it’s sad az. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 26, 2020

A million apologies and condolences we just lost a super athlete #ripKobe — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 26, 2020

Please tell me this is not real? Omgoodness! If so, my heart goes out to his family!???? https://t.co/UQVGkkraI7 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) January 26, 2020

Wow I can’t believe the news on Kobe right now??? — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 26, 2020

Can anyone confirm is this is accurate or fake?!?! I dont know how to digest this? Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash in Calabasas https://t.co/ls2ISGZFm5 via @TMZ — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend @kobebryant — Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) January 26, 2020