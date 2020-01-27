Ricardo Seixas and Dominic Clark squared off at Bellator 238 held this past weekend at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. The scheduled for three rounds bout ended early.

Seixas rocked Clark with the front kick to the face and threw in several punches while the latter was on his way down. The referee waved the fight off.

The front kick (or teep) is a powerful technique, which can be used in both scenarios, attack and defense (check out this tutorial). Yet, in this particular fight it doesn’t really seem to be anything other than a somewhat touch. Well, this is just an opinion. You can watch the video for yourself (below).

Heavy hits happen in every weight class. As for this bout, the encounter saw a pair of lightweights (155 lbs / 70 kg). As for experience of the athletes, Ricardo Seixas updated his professional MMA record to 9-2, while Dominic Clark dropped to 14-10. So, both were inside the MMA cage quite a few times.

Can’t really say what happened prior to that front kick landed, since the fight lasted for just 34 seconds.

In Muay Thai, quite often, we see dozens of front kicks thrown in one bout. Yet, the fight, on most occasions, keeps going on. Doubtfully those teep kicks are any lighter? In any way, you can’t really condition your face either, right?

The video below is a Muay Thai fight that features a number of front kicks to the face. The athletes are under ten-fight experience.

Or, perhaps, it is something to do with something else? That (foot) kick by Conor McGregor that rocked Donald Cerrone in their recent fight, wasn’t really anything special either. (Well, again, this is just an opinion). Nevertheless, “Cowboy” was basically done after that. It is, however, likely something to do with those shoulder strikes? Or magic.

Here is another “foot” kick (video below). The fighter basically goes to sleep.

Where is my $80 mil for a foot kick ? pic.twitter.com/6lyWT4PmTP — Parviz Iskenderov (@parviziskender) January 21, 2020

But, of course, every fight is different.

As for “Teep Tuesday” scheduled for tomorrow, here is a few shots from back in the day.