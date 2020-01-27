Michael Chiesa is fresh off the win against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh held this past weekend (results are here). After getting a unanimous decision “Maverick” made it short in a post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, saying “Colby Covington, I’ll see you in July”.

Colby Covington (15-2), a former UFC welterweight title challenger and former interim champion in the division, was last seen in action in December 2019 when he was stopped by the reigning champion Kamaru Usman in the fifth round. Earlier this month it was reported that “Chaos” will be back to MMA action later this year after partaking in grappling match.

Michael Chiesa (17-4) is riding the three-fight win streak, including the recent win against dos Anjos, a unanimous decision over Diego Sanchez and the second round submission against Carlos Condit.

Although Chiesa said only a few words post-fight inside the Octagon, he shared more with the media backstage (transcribed by MMA Fighting).

“I just beat the No. 5-ranked guy in the world, and I always say the most important time to ask for a fight is after you win,” Michael Chiesa said. “You’ve got to capitalize. I’m not out to engage in some verbal pissing match with [Covington]; I respect his skills and he’s super tough. I’m just trying to get to a world title, and I think that’s the fight that makes the most sense when you look at the top-five.”

“I said before the fight, I beat Rafael dos Anjos, I’m not fighting anybody that’s ranked less than five. I’m taking his spot and just looking at the landscape of the division, that’s the fight that makes sense.

“I want to be tested, I want to fight the best, so Colby it is.”

The promotion will definitely try to put the Chiesa vs. Covington fight on, if the fans want it, and both fighters sign the dotted line in the contracts as required.