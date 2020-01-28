Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was among attendees at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angles, CA on January 26 (Jan. 27 AEDT). The tragic news broke on the same day, when basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter were among nine people dead in the helicopter crash in Calabasas.

“I’m very happy to be here, happy and sad. It’s a very sad day, we lost Kobe Bryant and his daughter. I am happy to be here, but sad in the same time,” Conor McGregor told Billboard.

“I’ve never met Kobe, but his power has transcended. I don’t know basketball too much, but I feel this, and I feel sad.”

“He is a family man, humanitarian, passionate about the sport. It’s Sunday morning, 10 am, he is taking his daughter, and they are flying to the Mamba Training Academy to partake in the love of basketball. It’s just very sad news.”

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) discussed the loss of Kobe Bryant on the 2020 #GRAMMYs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/UrxsKtMZiA — billboard (@billboard) January 27, 2020

Conor McGregor (22-4) returned to MMA action earlier this month, scoring a 40-second knockout win against Donald Cerrone. He is expected to appear inside the Octagon several times in 2020, as well as partake in a potential boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather.