Jon Jones makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. The scheduled for five rounds contest headlines UFC 247 fight card, which airs live on pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT).

Jon Jones (25-1, 1 NC) is in his second reign as the light heavyweight king, taking a vacant title against Alexander Gustafsson in the rematch at UFC 232 late 2018. On Tuesday the promotion released a full fight video of that fight, which ended in the third round in favor of “Bones”.

You can watch it for yourself below.

After that Jones successfully defended his belt twice, taking a unanimous decision against Anthony Smith anda split decision against Thiago Santos.

Dominick Reyes (12-0) is riding the twelve-fight win streak. He is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Chris Weidman.

The co-main event at UFC 247 features Valentina Shevchenko making the third defense of her women’s flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian.