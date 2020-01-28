French star Jerome Le Banner is a well-known name in kickboxing circuits. He is one of the first European competitors of the original K-1 in Japan.

Over the course of his career the 47-year-old kickboxer earned numerous titles, including the prestigious WKN super heavyweight belt. Le Banner claimed then vacant title by knockout in the first round with head kick against Espedito da Silva in Evander Holyfield vs. Vaughn Bean’s undercard back in 1998. He has then retained the strap twice, against Oliver van Damme in 2005 and Arnold Oborotov in 2012.

In his third title defense in August 2013 Jerome Le Banner faced Vitali Akhramenko. The championship bout headlined a debut of VIP event Fight Night Saint Tropez, with Sylvester Stallone in the house. “Geronimo” retained his belt by TKO in the second round. You can watch the video of the fight (below).

Fight Night Saint Tropez is an annual event featuring some of the prominent competitors battling it out in front of the VIP crowd. The next event is scheduled for August 4 at Polo Club in St Tropez, France.

The fight card is expected to see kickboxing, boxing and MMA bouts. Another K-1 legend, Badr Hari and UFC super star Conor McGregor have been recently mentioned in the announce of the upcoming show.