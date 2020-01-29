For those eager to learn the history of UFC, the promotion released a new video featuring every Heel Hook finish seen to date. It all goes back to November 12, 1993 when Ken Shamrock submitted Patrick Smith at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Rousimar Palhares perfected this technique, securing four heel hook finishes while competing in the UFC. He is also the only fighter to date to have more than one.

You can watch it for yourself (below).

The heel hook is a grappling submission hold affecting multiple joints of the leg (leglock). It is applied by transversely twisting the foot (more on this can be found here).

Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock (28-17-2) is the first in history UFC Superfight Champion, who has headlined over 15 events. The title was later replaced by UFC heavyweight championship.