The first ONE Championship event takes place at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on January 31. The fight card billed as “Fire and Fury” features a series of MMA and Muay Thai bouts, with strawweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Joshua Pacio defends his belt against former champion Alex Silva. In the co-main event former lightweight titleholder Eduard Folayang takes on Pieter Buist.

Among other bouts featured on ONE Fire and Fury fight card, Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym faces Chris Shaw, and Alma Juniku squares off against Anne Line Hogstad. The complete lineup can be found below.

ONE Championship Fire and Fury date and start time

The fight fans can watch ONE Fire and Fury live on the promotion’s page on Facebook, Twitter account and channel on YouTube. The main card date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 8:30 pm AEDT / 5:30 pm AWST.

The event schedule in the United States looks as the following: The main card is set for Friday, January 31 at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT. The preliminary card begins at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.

International schedule and how to watch ONE Fire and Fury can be found here.

Fight Card

Main Card

Strawweight Joshua Pacio vs. Alex Silva (MMA)

Lightweight Eduard Folayang vs. Pieter Buist (MMA)

Flyweight Danny Kingad vs. Xie Wei (MMA)

Flyweight Petchdam Petchyindee Academy vs. Momotaro (Muay Thai)

Bantamweight Kwon Won Il vs. Shoko Sato (MMA)

Preliminary Card

Flyweight Ivanildo Delfino vs. Tatsumitsu Wada (MMA)

Atomweight Alma Juniku vs. Anne Line Hogstad (Muay Thai)

Strawweight Lito Adiwang vs. Pongsiri Mitsatit (MMA)

Atomweight Gina Iniong vs. Asha Roka (MMA)

Bantamweight Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Chris Shaw (Muay Thai)

Atomweight Jomary Torres vs. Jenny Huang (MMA)