UFC 248 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts.
In the main event undefeated Israel Adesanya (13-0) makes the first defense of his middleweight title against Yoel Romero (13-4). In the co-main event Weili Zhang (20-1) makes the first defense of her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).
The official UFC 248 poster landed on Wednesday (via Instagram). Look it for yourself (below).
Among other bouts scheduled for UFC 248 fight card, Derek Brunson faces Edmen Shahbazyan at middleweight, Neil Magny takes on Li Jingliang at welterweight, and Emily Whitmire meets Polyana Viana at women’s strawweight. The current lineup can be found below.
Other matchups are fight order is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
UFC 248 fight card
Middleweight Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Middleweight Jared Cannonier vs. TBA
Middleweight Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
Middleweight Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
Welterweight Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
Women’s Strawweight Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
Bantamweight Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez
Lightweight Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
Featherweight Movsar Evloev vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade