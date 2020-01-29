UFC 248 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event undefeated Israel Adesanya (13-0) makes the first defense of his middleweight title against Yoel Romero (13-4). In the co-main event Weili Zhang (20-1) makes the first defense of her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).

The official UFC 248 poster landed on Wednesday (via Instagram). Look it for yourself (below).

UFC 248 official poster

Among other bouts scheduled for UFC 248 fight card, Derek Brunson faces Edmen Shahbazyan at middleweight, Neil Magny takes on Li Jingliang at welterweight, and Emily Whitmire meets Polyana Viana at women’s strawweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Other matchups are fight order is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

UFC 248 fight card

Middleweight Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Middleweight Jared Cannonier vs. TBA

Middleweight Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Middleweight Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Women’s Strawweight Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Bantamweight Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

Lightweight Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Featherweight Movsar Evloev vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade