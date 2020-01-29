Vladimir Mineev has been known as one of the rising MMA fighters in Russia. Yet, prior putting on the small gloves, he has competed in the squared circle, winning numerous kickboxing titles, including prestigious WKN belt.

Mineev faced Brazilian kickboxer and mixed martial artist Tiago Beowulf (22-3 kickboxing, 0-1 MMA) at the first edition of Fight Night Saint Tropez. The pair battled it out for then vacant World Kickboxing Network heavyweight title.

The championship bout went a full five-round distance and ended in favor of Mineev. The video of the fight hit the stream this week. You can watch it below.

Vladimir Mineev also made one successful title defense. He retained the belt by majority decision against Sergej Maslobojev the following March.

After that the Russian competitor had three more kickboxing bouts. He made a switch to MMA in 2014 and to date recorded 10-1.

Fight Night Saint Tropez 2020 is scheduled for August 4 at Polo Club in St Tropez, France. The event is expected to see a series of kickboxing, boxing and MMA bouts.