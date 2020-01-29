Latvian kickboxer Zaur Dzhavadov is scheduled for his next title quest. The current WKN European middleweight champion has been announced in the world title challenge featured on the LNK Fight Night 15 card. The event takes place at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia on April 5.

Zaur Dzhavadov, 33, earned WKN European Gold in March last year when he stopped Slovakian competitor Jozef Kolodzej in the fourth round (watch fight animation here). In his following bout he defeated Geogri Kankava of Georgia by unanimous decision.

Earlier in his career Dzhavadov earned European belts in KOK (Kings of Kings) and WKA, as well as won several Latvian and international tournaments.

The second WKN World title challenger, going up against Dzhavadov, is set to be determined at the upcoming Boxing Fighters System II (BFS 2) in Nimes, France on March 14, World Kickboxing Network announced on Wednesday. The eliminator will be contested in terms of WKN Grand Prix featuring four international competitors. The roster includes Jeremy Antonio of France, Soufiane Ait Ouccime of Belgium, Janis Ziedins of Latvia and Omar Moreno of the United States.

The rest of fight card at LNK Fight Night 15 is expected to see a series of boxing, kickboxing and MMA bouts.