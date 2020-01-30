Various boxing and MMA events are scheduled for Friday, January 31. The roster includes rating, international and title bouts taking place around the World.
Among the outings, Ruben Villa and Alexei Collado battle it out for WBO International featherweight title live on Showtime. Joshua Pacio defends his ONE Championship strawweight belt against former champion Alex Silva. In addition, Too Too defends his World Lethweight middleweight title against Naimjon Tuhtabpyev in the rematch.
Some of the major bouts, including title contests are presented below. You can leave a note in the comments section below to add an event if might be missing.
Boxing
Ilunga Makabu vs. Michal Cieslak
Title: WBC World cruiserweight
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Kinshasa, Congo
Venue: Shark Club
Chezerae Nihell vs. Dmitrij Kalinovskij
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Aldershot, Hampshire, UK
Venue: Princes Hall
Wasiru Mohammed vs. John Amuzu
Title: WBO Global super bantamweight
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Accra, Ghana
Venue: Bukom Boxing Arena
Emma McCulloch vs. Dani Hodges
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Glenrothes, Scotland, UK
Venue: Gilvenbank Hotel
Kabiru Towolawi vs. Stephen Abbey
Title: WBA Pan African lightweight
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Accra, Ghana
Venue: Ussher Fort
Nicklaus Flaz vs. Miguel Angel Suarez
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico
Venue: Cancha Ruben Zayas Montanez
Victor Padilla vs. Israel Suarez-Olmeda
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Bensalem, Pennsylvania, USA
Venue: Parx Casino
Brandon Higgins vs. Kris Jacobs
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Windham, New Hampshire, USA
Venue: Castleton Banquet & Conference Center
Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado
Title: WBO International featherweight
Date: January 31, 2020
Shreveport, Louisiana, USA
Venue: Hirsch Coliseum
Broadcast: TyC Sports, Showtime
Oscar Bravo vs. Jonathan Joel Arena
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Santiago de Chile, Chile
Venue: Gimnasio Club Mexico
Bare Knuckle Fighting
Too Too vs. Naimjon Tuhtabpyev
Title: Word Lethwei Championship middleweight
Event: WLC Battlebones
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Yangon, Myanmar
Venue: Thein Phyu Stadium
Broadcast: Canal Plus, UFC Fight Pass
MMA
Joshua Pacio vs. Alex Silva
Title: ONE flyweight
Event: Fire and Fury
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Manila, Philippines
Venue: Mall Of Asia Arena
Gagan Gill vs. Grant Gorsegner
Event: Mamba Fight Night 8
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
Venue: Gradvilla Casino
Roman Wehbe vs. Alexandru Lungu
Event: UAE Warriors 10
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE
Venue: Mubadalla Arena
Kaine Tomlinson, Sr. vs. Kedrick Harris
Event: Spartyka Fight League 42
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Norfolk, Virginia, USA
Venue: Chartway Arena
Isaiah Sackey-El vs. Sage Philippe
Title: Cage Wars welterweight
Event: Cage Wars 45
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Schenectady, New York, USA
Venue: Rivers Casino & Resort
Adriano Nunes vs. Willian Souza
Title: Jungle Fight bantamweight
Event: Jungle Fight 101
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Contagem, Minas Gerais, Brazil
Venue: Ginasio Campestre Yucca Clube
Michael Lombardo vs. Jose Caceres
Event: Road to M-1 USA 4
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA
Venue: Charles F. Dodge City Center
Jamall Emmers vs. Rafael Barbosa
Event: LFA 81: Emmers vs. Barbosa
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Costa Mesa, California, USA
Venue: The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center
Will Beard vs. Khalil Al Afriki
Event: Bang FC 19
Date: January 31, 2020
Location: Horn Lake, Mississippi, USA
Venue: Skate Odyssey of Horn Lake
