Various boxing and MMA events are scheduled for Friday, January 31. The roster includes rating, international and title bouts taking place around the World.

Among the outings, Ruben Villa and Alexei Collado battle it out for WBO International featherweight title live on Showtime. Joshua Pacio defends his ONE Championship strawweight belt against former champion Alex Silva. In addition, Too Too defends his World Lethweight middleweight title against Naimjon Tuhtabpyev in the rematch.

Some of the major bouts, including title contests are presented below. You can leave a note in the comments section below to add an event if might be missing.

Boxing

Ilunga Makabu vs. Michal Cieslak

Title: WBC World cruiserweight

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Kinshasa, Congo

Venue: Shark Club

Chezerae Nihell vs. Dmitrij Kalinovskij

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Aldershot, Hampshire, UK

Venue: Princes Hall

Wasiru Mohammed vs. John Amuzu

Title: WBO Global super bantamweight

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Accra, Ghana

Venue: Bukom Boxing Arena

Emma McCulloch vs. Dani Hodges

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Glenrothes, Scotland, UK

Venue: Gilvenbank Hotel

Kabiru Towolawi vs. Stephen Abbey

Title: WBA Pan African lightweight

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Accra, Ghana

Venue: Ussher Fort

Nicklaus Flaz vs. Miguel Angel Suarez

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Venue: Cancha Ruben Zayas Montanez

Victor Padilla vs. Israel Suarez-Olmeda

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Bensalem, Pennsylvania, USA

Venue: Parx Casino

Brandon Higgins vs. Kris Jacobs

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Windham, New Hampshire, USA

Venue: Castleton Banquet & Conference Center

Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado

Title: WBO International featherweight

Date: January 31, 2020

Shreveport, Louisiana, USA

Venue: Hirsch Coliseum

Broadcast: TyC Sports, Showtime

Oscar Bravo vs. Jonathan Joel Arena

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Santiago de Chile, Chile

Venue: Gimnasio Club Mexico

Bare Knuckle Fighting

Too Too vs. Naimjon Tuhtabpyev

Title: Word Lethwei Championship middleweight

Event: WLC Battlebones

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Yangon, Myanmar

Venue: Thein Phyu Stadium

Broadcast: Canal Plus, UFC Fight Pass

MMA

Joshua Pacio vs. Alex Silva

Title: ONE flyweight

Event: Fire and Fury

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Manila, Philippines

Venue: Mall Of Asia Arena

Gagan Gill vs. Grant Gorsegner

Event: Mamba Fight Night 8

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Venue: Gradvilla Casino

Roman Wehbe vs. Alexandru Lungu

Event: UAE Warriors 10

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Venue: Mubadalla Arena

Kaine Tomlinson, Sr. vs. Kedrick Harris

Event: Spartyka Fight League 42

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Norfolk, Virginia, USA

Venue: Chartway Arena

Isaiah Sackey-El vs. Sage Philippe

Title: Cage Wars welterweight

Event: Cage Wars 45

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Schenectady, New York, USA

Venue: Rivers Casino & Resort

Adriano Nunes vs. Willian Souza

Title: Jungle Fight bantamweight

Event: Jungle Fight 101

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Contagem, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Venue: Ginasio Campestre Yucca Clube

Michael Lombardo vs. Jose Caceres

Event: Road to M-1 USA 4

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA

Venue: Charles F. Dodge City Center

Jamall Emmers vs. Rafael Barbosa

Event: LFA 81: Emmers vs. Barbosa

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Costa Mesa, California, USA

Venue: The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center

Will Beard vs. Khalil Al Afriki

Event: Bang FC 19

Date: January 31, 2020

Location: Horn Lake, Mississippi, USA

Venue: Skate Odyssey of Horn Lake

