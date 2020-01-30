Too Too defends his World Lethwei Championship middleweight title against Naimjon Tuhtaboyev in the main event of WLC: Battlebones. The event takes place at Thein Phyu Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on January 31.

At the official weigh-in ceremony both athletes showed 75 kg. The pair meets for the second time.

All other lethwei athletes as well successfully made the required limit. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Fight fans can watch WLC: Battlebones live on Canal Plus in Myanmar (broadcast starts at 5:30 pm local time) and live stream on UFC Fight Pass (6:30 pm local time).

The event schedule in the United States converts to 7 am ET / 4 am PT. In Australia WLC: Battlebones kicks off at 11 pm AEDT / 8 pm AWST.

WLC Battlebones weigh-in results

Too Too (75 kg) vs. Naimjon Tuhtaboyev (75 kg)

Somiong Luktupfah (52.2 kg) vs. Sok Rith (51.8 kg)

Souris Manfredi (53.9 kg) vs. Tran Thi Lua (51.8 kg)

Saw Kaung Htet (65.6 kg) vs. Samuel Toscano (66.9 kg)

Hein Tun Aung (60 kg) vs. Em Sothy (58.4 kg)

Saw Hla Min (64.3 kg) vs. Tun Lin Aung (65.9 kg)

Thar Win Tun (63 kg) vs. Eh Mwe (60.1 kg)

Lin Htet Naing (58.5 kg) vs. Zin Bo (57.7 kg)