WLC Battlebones is set for Friday, January 31 at Thein Phyu Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. In the main event the representative of the country-host Too Too defends his World Lethwei middleweight title against Naimjon Tuhtabpyev of Uzbekistan. In the co-main event Somiong Luktupfah faces Sok Rith of Cambodia at bantamweight.

Also on the night Souris Manfredi of France takes on Tran Thi Lua of Vietnam at women’s bantamweight. The complete WLC Battlebones fight card can be found below.

The official press conference was held today. Those in attendance were World Lethwei middleweight champion Too Too, challenger Naimjon Tuhtaboyev, Burmese superstar So Mi Ong Luktupfah, and other athletes partaking in the event, including Sok Rith, Souris Manfredi and Tran Thi Lua.

“Naimjon Tuhtaboyev might have beaten me once (more on this here), but this time it will be different. I will comprehensively defeat him,” Too Too stated.

Naimjon Tuhtaboyev replied and vowed to capture the title, saying “I have beaten him before and I am very confident. I can guarantee that I can knockout Too Too. One hundred percent.”

French competitor Souris Manfredi said “Lethwei is like no other sport in the world. The way it tests you is incredible and this is the sport that I enjoy the most.”

How to watch WLC Battlebones

Bare-knuckle fighting fans can watch WLC Battlebones live stream online on UFC Fight Pass. The date and start time is set for Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:30 pm (GMT+6:30 / local time).

Fight Card

Middleweight Too Too vs. Naimjon Tuhtabpyev

Bantamweight Somiong Luktupfah vs. Sok Rith

Women’s Bantamweight Souris Manfredi vs. Tran Thi Lua

Welterweight Saw Kaung Htet vs. Samuel Toscano

Lightweight Hein Tung Aung vs. Em Sothy

Welterweight Saw Hla Min vs. Tun Lin Aung

Welterweight Thar Win Tun vs. Eh Mwe

Lightweight Lin Htet Naing vs. Zin Bo