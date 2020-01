A number of boxing and MMA events are scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020. Although UFC, Bellator MMA or the big bang boxing bouts are not featured on this fight weekend’s roster, there is still several matchups that might be interesting to watch.

Among the bouts, Brenda Karen Carabajal and Sarah Mahfoud contest for the interim IBF World women’s featherweight title. David Oliver Joyce and Lee Haskins square off in WBO European super bantamweight championship. Pedro Taduran meets Daniel Valladares in IBF minimumweight world title fight. Yordenis Ugas and Mike Dallas Jr. do battle at lightweight.

The schedule below features the headline bout, title, venue, location and broadcasting network (if applicable).

Boxing

Yuki Nagano vs. Keita Obara

Title: Japanese welterweight

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Roldan Aldea vs. Monico Laurente

Title: Philippines Games & Amusement Board lightweight

Location: Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Venue: The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports

Samuli Karkkainen vs. Laszlo Penzes

Location: Vantaa, Finland

Venue: Myyrmaki Sporthouse

Karel Horejsek vs. Rudolf Murko

Location: Sokolovna, Msecke Zehrovice, Czech Republic

Timur Nikarkhoev vs. Beka Aduashvili

Location: La Louviere, Hainaut, Belgium

Venue: Salle du Bouvy

Dorota Norek vs. Roz Mari Silyanova

Location: Rokietnica, Poland

Venue: Rokietnicki Osrodek Sportu

Eric Donovan vs. Joseafat Reyes

Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK

Venue: Devenish Complex

Sergey Vorobiev vs. Karen Chukhadzhyan

Title: WBA International welterweight

Location: Kaliningrad, Russia

Venue: Yantamy Sports Palace

Hedi Slimani vs. Laid Douadi

Location: Ingelmunster, West-Vlaanderen, Belgium

Brenda Karen Carabajal vs. Sarah Mahfoud

Title: interim IBF World women’s featherweight

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Venue: Frederiksberg Hallerne

Broadcast: TyC Sports, FITE

Tony Averlant vs. Thomas Faure

Location: Chateauroux, Indre, France

Venue: Salle Pierre Jablonski

Kaoussou Cisse vs. Luka Tchilauri

Location: Gagny, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

Venue: L’arena

Olanrewaju Durodola vs. Abraham Tabul

Title: vacant African Boxing Union cruiserweight

Location: Ussher-Town, Accra, Ghana

Venue: Old Kingsway Building

David Oliver Joyce vs. Lee Haskins

Title: WBO European super bantamweight

Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK

Venue: Ulster Hall

Broadcast: ESPN+

Joe Perez vs. DeWayne Wisdom

Location: Davenport, Iowa, USA

Venue: River Center

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr.

Location: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA

Venue: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Broadcast: FOX Sports 1

Pedro Taduran vs. Daniel Valladares

Title: IBF World minimumweight

Location: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Venue: Jardin Cerveza Expo

Broadcast: Mexico Azteca

Dario German Balmaceda vs. Yamil Alberto Peralta

Title: South American cruiserweight

Location: Los Polvorines, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: Polideportivo Los Polvorines

Broadcast: TyC Sports

Austin Trout vs. Rosbel Montoya

Location: Ruidoso, New Mexico, USA

Venue: Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino

Miguel Contreras vs. Manuel Monteiro

Location: Bakersfield, California, USA

Venue: Dignity Health Complex

MMA

Wesley Russum vs. Scott Suiter

Event: Stellar Fights 45

Location: Harrington, Delaware, USA

Venue: Delaware State Fairgrounds

Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj vs. Otgonbaatar Nergui

Event: Mongol FC 3

Location: Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Venue: Asa Circus Arena

Martin Gcinumkhondo vs. Gift Walker

Title: AMMAC bantamweight

Event: Alpha MMA 8

Location: Newlands Ranburg, South Africa

Venue: Danie Van Zyl Hall

Sadik Ryskeldi Uulu vs. Kalys Kanatov

Event: WEF: Selection 29

Venue: Boxing Arena Strong

Location: Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Francesco Moricca vs. Leonardo Zecchi

Event: PetrosyanMania: 2020 Gold Edition

Location: Milan, Italy

Venue: Allianz Cloud

John George vs. Calvin Glover

Event: Ultimate Battle Grounds 3: Showdown

Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, United States

Venue: Landmark Resort

Rafael Cirqueira vs. Hamyrez Oliveira

Title: vacant JFC Bantamweight

Event: JFC 1

Location: Serra, Espirito Santo, Brazil

Venue: Ginasio do Colegio Americano

Wallace Alves De Andrade vs. Promison Joseph

Event: ECF 29

Location: Queens, New York, USA

Venue: Amazura

Chris Quiroga vs. David Converse

Title: KOTC flyweight

Event: KOTC: Pure Vengeance

Location: Lincoln City, Oregon, USA

Venue: Chinook Winds Casino

Ryan Beckett vs. Brandon Santana

Event: Never Surrender MMA: Full Battle Rattle

Location: Junction City, Kansas, USA

Venue: Courtyard By Mariott

Cody Davis vs. Randy Sosa

Event: Knockout MMA

Location: Long Beach, California, USA

Venue: Metroflex Gym

Brad Hoffman vs. Dave Mcnutt

Title: vacant GA middleweight

Event: Gladius Fights 39

Location: Horseheads, New York, USA

Venue: Arnot Mall

Aaron Mitchell vs. Jonathan Hines

Event: War In Rudd 6

Location: Rudd, Iowa, USA

Venue: Rudd Gym

Sam Thompson vs. Joshua Jacobs

Event: Beatdown at the Beach 10

Location: Panama City Beach, Florida, USA

Venue: Laketown Wharf

Erik Vo vs. Josh Ferguson

Event: HRMMA 114

Location: Shepherdsville, Kentucky, USA

Venue: Paroquet Springs Conference Center

Cedric Crowder vs. Jahron Mendoza

Title: vacant FCP middleweight

Event: Full Contact Promotions: Rage in the Cage 13

Location: Rochester, New York, USA

Venue: Main Street Armory

Pat Sabatini vs. James Gonzalez

Title: Cage Fury FC featherweight

Event: CFFC 81: Sabatini vs. Gonzalez

Location: Bensalem, Pennsylvania, USA

Venue: Parx Casino

For more event schedule, including kickboxing and Muay Thai, visit here.