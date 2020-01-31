Jerome Le Banner and Colin George squared off in a three-round heavyweight kickboxing bout. The contest headlined the second edition of Fight Night Saint Tropez held on August 4, 2014 at the Citadel in St Tropez, France.

The clash of heavy hitters ended prior to the final bell. K-1 star from France stopped his opponent from Suriname in the second round with left body kick.

The full fight video hit the stream today. You can watch it for yourself below.

After that fight Jerome Le Banner went on to take seven more wins. This includes the decision against Karl Roberson, first-round TKO of Adnan Alic, and most recently, knockout in the second round against Viacheslav Datsik.

The next edition of Fight Night Saint Tropez is scheduled for August 4, 2020 at Polo Club in St Tropez, France. The event is expected to see a series of kickboxing, boxing and MMA bouts.