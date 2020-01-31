Undefeated Ruben Villa (17-0, 5 KO) faces Alexei Collado (26-2, 23 KO) in a ten-round bout on January 31 (Feb. 1 AEDT). The pair battles it out for WBO International featherweight title. The contest headlines the ShoBox fight card live on Showtime from Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA.

In the co-main event Taras Shelestyuk (17-0, 10 KO) squares off against Luis Alberto Veron (18-1-2, 9 KO) in a ten round bout at welterweight. The telecast kicks off with an eight-round lightweight bout between Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1-1, 6 KO) and Sulaiman Segawa (12-2, 3 KO).

The official weigh-in ceremony was conduced a day before the fight show. The complete fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

How to watch Ruben Villa vs Alexei Collado live

Boxing fans in the United States can watch “ShoBox: The New Generation” live on Showtime. The event also airs on TyC Sports in Argentina.

The event schedule in the US is set for Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia Villa vs Collado date and start time converts to Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

Fight Card

Featherweight Ruben Villa (125.75) vs. Alexei Collado (125)

Welterweight Taras Shelestyuk (146.75) vs. Luis Alberto Veron (146.25)

Lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan (136.5) vs. Sulaiman Segawa (135)

Super Welterweight Blake Franklin vs. Jamykle Wade

Featherweight Kenneth Taylor vs. Dartrell Smith

Flyweight Zach Albritton vs. Frank Boston

Light Heavyweight Steve Jones vs. Darius Lewis

Welterweight Kamron Hill vs. Gladimir Jacinto

