UFC 247 pay-per-view fight card features a pair of championship bouts at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA on February 9 (AEDT). In the main event Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

On Friday the promotion announced the date and time for UFC 247 official weigh-in. The location for ceremonial weigh-in is Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The date and time in the United States is set for Friday, February 7 at 5 pm (CST).

UFC 247 weigh in time and date in Australia converts to Saturday, February 8 at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. MMA fans can watch the live stream online on YouTube.

Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) is a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, who makes the third defense of his belt against the 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). Riding the four-fight win streak Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her women’s flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).

The full UFC 247 fight card can be found below.

UFC 247 fight card

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Women’s Flyweight Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Prelims

Bantamweight Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Bantamweight Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal