UFC Fight Night 168 takes place at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23. Australian lightweight Jamie Mullarkey was forced to pull out from his bout against Jalin Turner due to injury, MMA Junkie reported. The promotion is seeking for a replacement opponent.

Jalin Turner (8-5) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Matt Frevola. Before that he stopped Callan Potter in the first round.

Jamie Mullarkey (12-3) made his UFC debut in October last year, dropping a unanimous decision against Brad Riddell. Prior to that he was riding the four-fight win streak.

Mullarkey is the third fighter withdrawn from the event. Rachael Ostovich has recently pulled out from the bout against Shana Dobson due to personal reasons, and Tyson Pedro withdrew from the encounter with Vinicius Moreira due to injury.

In the main event of UFC Auckland Paul Felder and Dan Hooker square off at lightweight. The current fight card can be found below.

UFC Auckland fight card

Main Card

Lightweight Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli

Lightweight Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Featherweight Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. TBD

Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

Welterweight Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

Flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Women’s Strawweight Hannah Goldy vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Welterweight Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson