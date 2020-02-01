Alma Juniku was back in action last night (Jan 31) in Manila. The Australian Muay Thai fighter went up against Anne Line Hogstad of Norway in a three-round encounter at atomweight. The contest was featured on the “Fire and Fury” fight card presented by ONE Championship.

The women’s Muay Thai bout went a full distance. The opening round saw a warm up action, which is indeed quite typical for Muay Thai. Yet, the referee asked the ladies for more action.

In Round 2, after being warned twice, Alma Juniku received a yellow card for catching the leg and driving forward (making more than one step), which also resulted in 10 percent purse deduction. As understood, such technique is not allowed in ONE Championship, although it is quite often seen in Muay Thai.

The third and final round saw an all-round action, including Muay Thai clinch and elbow strikes. In the end Anne Line Hogstad took the win by majority decision.

In the main event of ONE Fire and Fury Joshua Pacio retained his strawweight title against Alex Silva by split decision. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.