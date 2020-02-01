UFC welterweight title fight between the reigning champion Kamaru Usman and “BMF” Jorge Masvidal is official. Dana White “was forced” to make the announcement on The Jim Rome Show on Saturday (AEDT). The contest is expected to headline the International Fighting Week held in Las Vegas, NV mid 2020.

“People love that kid, he is authentic. He is real. He is hard core,” UFC President Dana White told Jim Rome. “And the stuff that went down with Usman, the stuff that went down with [Leon] Edwards, that’s the kind of guy he is. Him and [Nate] Diaz ended up fighting for the BMF belt.”

“He is legit, he is real and people feel it, and people like it.”

White said when he was out for dinner in Miami, the fans asked him when he was going to bring Jorge Masvidal to fight in his home town. “Not soon”, but there is a plan in place to make it happen, if he wins his following outing against Usman.

“We’re going to bring him [Masvidal] to Vegas [first]. So him and Usman will fight in Vegas, probably International Fight Week. And then if he [Masvidal] wins, maybe we’ll do his first title defense down here in Miami.”

Jorge Masvidal (35-13) is riding the three-fight win streak. In his previous outing he took the “Baddest Mother F*cker” belt by TKO in the third round against Nate Diaz. Prior to that he knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds with flying knee and stopped Darren Till in Round 2.

Kamaru Usman (16-1) was last seen in action last December when he made his first successful defense of the welterweight title by TKO in the fifth round against Colby Covington. In March 2019 he defeated former champion Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision and earned the belt.

One can say, the encounter inside the Octagon seems to be a good way for Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal to settle the differences, following their recent confrontation at Super Bowl radio row in Miami.