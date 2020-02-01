The defending World Lethwei middleweight champion Too Too faced Naimjon Tuhtaboyev in the rematch on January 31. The championship bout headlined the WLC Battlebones fight card, held at Thein Phyu Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

The contest saw a back-and-forth affair with both athletes going for the one-strike knockout. Defending champion Too Too was effective with his leg kicks, but it was the challenger Naimjon Tuhtaboyev’s more precise and accurate strikes that proved to be the difference. Tuhtaboyev took the win by split decision and became a new middleweight World Lethwei Champion.

In the co-main event, So Mi Ong Luktupfah overwhelmed Sok Rith with a barrage of both flashy yet effective strikes. He began to dominate early in the second round and never relented. Sok Rith tried fighting back after multiple knockdowns, but eventually became too much for him to continue.

Also on the night Souris Manfredi knocked Tran Thi Lua out in the first round, and Samuel Toscano scored a unanimous decision against Saw Kaung Htet. The complete WLC Battlebones results can be found below.

Replay is available on UFC Fight Pass and Canal+ (selected territories).

WLC Battlebones results

Naimjon Tuhtaboyev def. Too Too by split decision

So Mi Ong Luktupfah def. Sok Rith by KO (R2 at 1:31)

Souris Manfredi def. Tran Thi Lua by KO (R2 at 1:51)

Samuel Toscano def. Saw Kaung Htet by unanimous decision

Hein Tun Aung def. Em Sothy by unanimous decision

Saw Hla Min def. Tun Lin Aung by TKO (doctor’s stoppage, R2 at 0:46)

Eh Mwe def. Thar Win Tun by KO (R5 at 1:47)

Lin Htet Naing def. Zin Bo by unanimous decision