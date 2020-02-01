The first ONE Championship event for 2020 took place at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on Friday, January 31. The fight card titled “Fire and Fury” featured a series of MMA and Muay Thai bout, with strawweight title contested in the main event.

The defending champion Joshua Pacio faced former champion Alex Silva in a five-round championship bout. The encounter went a full distance and ended in favor of the current titleholder, who retained his belt by split decision.

You can watch the highlight video of the Joshua Pacio vs. Alex Silva title fight (below).

In the co-main event Pieter Buist took a split decision against former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang after three rounds. Also on the night, Danny Kingad scored a unanimous decision against Xie Wei at flyweight.

Among Muay Thai bouts, Petchdam Petchyindee Academy took a majority decision against Momotaro, Anne Line Hogstad defeated Alma Juniku also by majority decision, and Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym earned a unanimous decision against Chris Shaw. The complete ONE Fire and Fury results can be found below.

ONE Championship Fire and Fury results

Joshua Pacio def. Alex Silva by Split Decision (SD) after 5 rounds

Pieter Buist def. Eduard Folayang by split decision

Danny Kingad def. Xie Wei by unanimous decision

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy def. Momotaro by majority decision

Shoko Sato def. Kwon Won Il by submission (RNC, R1 at 4:05)

Tatsumitsu Wada def. Ivanildo Delfino by unanimous decision

Anne Line Hogstad def. Alma Juniku by majority decision

Lito Adiwang def. Pongsiri Mitsatit by submission (Kimura, R1 at 3:02)

Gina Iniong def. Asha Roka by unanimous decision

Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Chris Shaw by unanimous decision

Jomary Torres vs. Jenny Huang – ruled No Contest due to accidental strikes