Ruben Villa (17-0, 5 KO) vs. Alexei Collado (26-2, 23 KO) headlines the ShoBox fight card held at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with WBO International featherweight title on the line.

The co-main event bout features Taras Shelestyuk (17-0, 10 KO) up against against Luis Alberto Veron (18-1-2, 9 KO). The welterweight encounter is also scheduled for ten rounds.

In addition, Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1-1, 6 KO) meets Sulaiman Segawa (13-2, 4 KO) in an eight-round bout at lightweight.

Boxing fans can watch Villa vs Collado live on Showtime in the United States, as well as on TyC Sports in Argentina. The start time in the United States is set for January 31 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia the event schedule converts to February 1 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The weigh-in ceremony was conduced a day before the fight show (weigh-in results here). The lineup can be found below.

Stay tuned with live results (below).

Villa vs Collado results

Ruben Villa def. Alexei Collado by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91)

Taras Shelestyuk def. Luis Alberto Veron by unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 98-92)

Zhora Hamazaryan vs. Sulaiman Segawa – split draw (74-78, 76-76, 77-75)