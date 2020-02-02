Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off for the second time at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date of a highly anticipated rematch is set for February 22 (Feb. 23 AEDT). The contest features the defending WBC heavyweight champion up against lineal champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout.

The first two episodes of “Inside Wilder vs. Fury II” hit the stream this weekend in terms of PBC on FOX. The first part 1 covers undefeated heavyweight champions as they begin their training and preparation for the upcoming fight.

Inside Wilder vs Fury II, Part 1

The second part gives a closer look inside the fight camps of heavyweight stars, as they prepare for a weight class-defining fight. The full episode documents each boxers’s preparation for the main event.

Inside Wilder vs. Fury II, Part 2

The first fight between Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA in December 2018. A controversial split draw was announced as the decision of a twelve-round championship bout (115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113). Fury out-boxer Wilder in 9 out of 12 rounds. Wilder knocked Fury down twice (in Round 9 and 12).