The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly has an offer on the table. According to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, “The Eagle” can fight either Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia, and receive a $100 million paycheck.

“I know some people in Saudi Arabia right now. They met with me. They want to pay $100 million to Khabib to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia. They want to pay Khabib $100 million to fight Floyd in Saudi Arabia,” Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

Last month Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said that his son would face McGregor in the rematch. A condition would be $100 million purse in place.

When asked who would likely be the one to face Nurmagomedov, Abdelaziz said “I think more likely you can see Khabib – Floyd.”

Nevertheless, the first in line is Tony Ferguson (25-3). “El Cucuy” challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) for UFC lightweight title on April 19 (AEDT) in Brooklyn, NY.

“Listen, all I am thinking about is one man. A psychopath by the name of Tony Ferguson,” Abdelaziz said. “All this taking [about Mayweather and McGregor fights], it doesn’t make sense. We have to beat Tony.”

“Conor can say whatever he wants. But my advise to Conor ‘hey, b*tch, go fight Justin Gaethje, get a win, and after that, come back for a title shot'”.

Conor McGregor (22-4) returned to action last month, scoring a 40-second knockout win against Donald Cerrone. Yet, “You can’t get a title fight after beating a guy who is 36 years old, coming off a loss,” Abdelaziz stated (earlier in the interview). “Conor have to start beating some guys who are relevant (Justin Gaethje and Islam Makachev).”

Justin Gaethje (21-2) is riding a three-fight win streak. All three bouts he won by way of first-round KO/TKO against Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor by submission in the fourth round of their UFC lightweight title fight in October 2018.