Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson headlines UFC 249 fight card taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 19 (AEDT). The contest features the reigning lightweight champion making the third defense of his belt against the top contender. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout is the fifth booking of the contest, which has previously fell off four times due to weight cut issues and injuries to both competitors.

In the co-main event former champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade square off in the rematch. The women’s MMA bout is scheduled for three rounds at strawweight.

UFC 249 tickets are now on sale via ticketmaster.com. The event date (in the US) is set for Saturday, April 18, 2020. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Shamil Abdurakhimov takes on Ciryl Gane at heavyweight, Uriah Hall faces Ronaldo Souza at middleweight, Khama Worthy and Ottman Azaitar do battle at lightweight.

Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current UFC 249 fight card can be found below.

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson fight card

Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Women’s Strawweight Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Heavyweight Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Middleweight Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Heavyweight Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Lightweight Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Women’s Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras