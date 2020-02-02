The scheduled for twelve rounds Yordenis Ugas (24-4, 11 KO) vs Mike Dallas Jr. 23-3-2 (11 KO) welterweight bout headlines the PBC on FOX fight card. The event takes place at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA on February 2 (AEDT).

In the co-main event undefeated Michel Rivera 17-0 (11 KO) goes up against Fidel Maldonado Jr (27-4-1, 20 KO). The pair meets in a ten-round championship bout with WBC Continental Americas lightweight title on the line.

Also on the card Jesus Alejando Ramos and Ramal Amanov square off at welterweight, and Omar Juarez and Angel Martinez Hernandez do battle at junior lightweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Ugas vs. Dallas Jr live

Boxing fans can watch Yordenis Ugas vs Mike Dallas Jr live on FOX Sports 1 (PBC on FOX). The date and start time in the United States is set for February 1 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The event schedule in Australia converts to February 2 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with the results (below).

Fight Card

Lightweight Michel Rivera vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr

Welterweight Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr

Cruiserweight Deon Nicholson vs. Earl Newman

Welterweight Jesus Alejando Ramos vs. Ramal Amanov

Junior Lightweight Omar Juarez vs. Angel Martinez Hernandez

Super Middleweight Burley Brooks vs. Melvin Russell

Junior Middleweight Raymond Guajardo vs. Clay Collard

Heavyweight Michael Polite Coffie vs. Carlos Sandoval

Junior Bantamweight Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Carvajal

Welterweight Amon Rashidi vs. Rynell Griffin

