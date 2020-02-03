Saenchai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym started the 2020 fighting season in Italy. The famed Muay Thai fighter went through the ropes on January 25 in Turin, where he faced Shan Cangelosi. The contest headlined a co-promotion between Thai Boxe Mania and Yokkao.

Saenchai and Shan Cangelosi met for the second time. Their first fight two years ago (May 2017) ended in favor of the Thai fighter, who scored a unanimous decision.

Their second encounter also went a full distance. After three rounds of action Saenchai was as well awarded a unanimous decision. In addition, he received the Yokkao Diamond belt. For those who missed the event live, the full fight video hit the stream this week (below).

Over the course of his career Saenchai earned prestigious Lumpinee Boxing Stadium championship in four weight classes, as well as a number of world titles. He has also competed in various promotions, including GLORY Kickboxing and Thai Fight, to name a couple. He is unbeaten since October 2014 in over 50 bouts.

In his next outing Saenchai is scheduled to headline the next edition of “Thai Fight” taking place in Chiang Rai (northern Thailand) on February 29. The name of his opponent is expected to be announced shortly.